New Video: Lyta feat. Olamide – Time

YBNL newest signee – Lyta comes through with the visuals for his buzzing single – Time featuring his label boss – Olamide.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
04.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
YBNL newest signee – Lyta comes through with the visuals for his buzzing single – Time featuring his label boss – Olamide.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline