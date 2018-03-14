New Music: Zoro – Mbada

Zoro enthuses traditional Hip-Hop beats on his latest single, Mbada.
Staying true to his artistry, Zoro delivers with impressive lyrics and flow for his latest banger!
Listen below:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
14.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
Zoro enthuses traditional Hip-Hop beats on his latest single, Mbada.
Staying true to his artistry, Zoro delivers with impressive lyrics and flow for his latest banger!
Listen below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Nice tune from zoro..he killed it Again!!