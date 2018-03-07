New Video: Chidinma – Love Me

Chidinma releases the video for her first single of 2018, Love Me. It is one her fans will enjoy.

The video directed by Asurf Oluseyi, was shot in Epe, Lagos and has a rural setting featuring beautiful aerial, outdoor and indoor visuals.

The video follows a couple trying to work out their relationship while Chidinma, dressed in a variety of beautiful outfits, sings soulfully. Scenes where the couple gets advice from their friends are all too familiar for anyone who has been in a relationship.

Hit Play below!

