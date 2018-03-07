Ghanaian Female All-Stars team up for Ebony Reigns Tribute “Nana Hemaa” | Watch on BN

BellaNaija

Ghanaian Female All-Stars team up for Ebony Reigns Tribute "Nana Hemaa"

07.03.2018

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) presents a touching female all-star tribute titled Nana Hemaa for late singer Ebony Reigns featuring her colleagues Adina, MzVee, Efya, Freda Rhymz, eShun, Feli Nuna and Adomaa

  • Felinda March 7, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Absolutely bullshit
    Go on youtube to watch video of ebony saying how she tried to get all these females to do a collaborative song (as the men do) with her and they all shunned her and some insulted her talking about who she be sef, newbie in the industry calling shots , now that she’s gone they know they can unite to do song abi.

    Women are our own worst enemies. Fake -. That’s why I have only 3 female friends. I prefer male friends. Jealousy backbiting nonsense

    So I say to all of em -. Yall to your song. The Song sucks anyway

    • Deo Stalwart March 8, 2018 at 2:44 am

      lol… no lies babe, i can feel your pains.

