Must Watch 😂! Michael Dapaah’s Dr. Ofori drops a Remix to “Boa Me” for Ghana’s 61st Independence Day

To celebrate the 61st Ghanaian Independence Day, Michael Dapaah has dropped a remix of “Boa Me” as performed by Dr. Ofori.
The video was directed and edited by Mary Brown and produced by Michael Dapaah.
Watch below.
