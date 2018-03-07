BellaNaija

Take all our money! Rihanna is reportedly Developing a Lingerie Line

Rihanna

Remember the Fenty Panty joke? Well, it seems like it’s about to become a reality.

According to WWD, mega popstar Rihanna has inked a deal with TechStyle Fashion Group to create her own lingerie line.

This is coming a year after she launched her own makeup line, View.

The lingerie line has been in the works (work work work work work) for about a year, WWD sources say.

TechStyle had previously worked with Kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson, and even once had Kimora Lee Simmons as its president back when its corporate name was JustFab.

Representatives of the popstar and TechStyle declined to comment, when reached.

4 Comments on Take all our money! Rihanna is reportedly Developing a Lingerie Line
  • I’mJustSayn’ March 7, 2018 at 11:10 am

    My wig, my eyebrows, my edges, my lashes, take all Ms. Fenty.Take my money!

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • Simi March 7, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      Allllll!!!!!!

      Okay maybe not my eyebrows. Lol.

      Love this! 6
  • SoniaPaloma March 7, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    I am still yet to buy any of her Fenty product but keep getting it girllllllll

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • kay March 7, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Hmmmm her bras better cater to all cup sizes like her foundation oh.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

