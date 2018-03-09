New Video: Emma Nyra feat. Harmonize – Jamina (Remix)

Nyra Nation presents the official music video for Emma Nyra’s latest offering.
Produced by Krizbeatz, the remix for Jamina features Tanzanian singer – Harmonize.
Hit Play below!
09.03.2018
