New Video: Reminisce – Problem

In the spirit of #LRRfridays, Reminisce releases the video for his smash hit, Problem.

The visuals for the Jospo produced track was shot and directed by Clarence Peters.

Hit Play below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>