New Video: Larry Gaaga feat. Wande Coal & Baseone – Sho Ja

Larry Gaaga returns with a potential street anthem titled Sho Ja, a Da Piano produced cut which features super talented singer Wande Coal as well as budding rapper Baseone.
The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.
Hit Play below!
09.03.2018
