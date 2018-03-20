New Video: Peruzzi – Mata

As expected, DMW‘s latest signing Peruzzi premieres the visuals to his latest effort Mata.

The video was shot on location in London, United Kingdom and it was directed by 88 Everything.

Hit Play below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>