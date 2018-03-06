New Video: Phyno – Isi Ego

Penthauze presents the official music video for Phyno’s latest effort Isi Ego. The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
06.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
Penthauze presents the official music video for Phyno’s latest effort Isi Ego. The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
so we have to ask what does isi Ego mean or he assumes the whole world is igbo
mschewwwww