Orezi releases the video for Whine for Daddy, his first single of 2018 featuring Tekno. The video comes after the official unveiling of his new venture Gehn Gehn Music, an entertainment company.

The video directed by Paul Gambit was shot in Lagos. The music video has a colorful and warm background also features singer and actress Korra Obidi as the leading lady dancing to the rhythmic flow from Orezi and Tekno.

Hit Play below!