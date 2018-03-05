Ambode has done overwhelmingly well- Otedola endorses Incumbent Lagos State Governor for a Second Term

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola yesterday predicted that Lagos will become the third largest economy in Africa by the end of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s tenure. He said given the governor’s stellar performance, the state would move up from its current fifth position.
Otedola canvassed support for Ambode’s second term so as to continue with the good work, which he said is a continuation of “the foundation laid by his good predecessors.” Otedola, who hails from Epe, is the son of the aborted third Republic Governor of the state, the late Chief Michael Otedola, who was in charge between 1992 and 1993.
In a statement, yesterday, entitled ‘Ambode has done overwhelmingly well’ Otedola, said: “as a Lagosian and omo ibile, I wish to expressly commend and appreciate the great good work our amiable Governor Ambode is doing in our dear Lagos – Nigeria’s no one State. I have watched and followed keenly, in the last three years of the brilliant transformation projects across the State. No doubt, Ambode is building on the foundations laid by his good predecessors. He is building roads and bridges, schools and hospitals, water treatment plants, sewage and storm water drainages, solid wastes management plants and mass transportation infrastructure.
“He has recently gotten approved the electric power infrastructure for Lagos, which when fully executed, will make Lagos State almost energy independent in Nigeria. You are all aware of the newly-acquired mass transit buses that are going to be natural gas-powered in order for us in Lagos to be the first to comply with the global climate agenda of DE Carbonisations. Clean and Smart Lagos will take us into the modern global village and make us the number four economy in Africa.
“Our visionary governor is also spearheading the modernization of the Lagos State bureaucracy in order to get all the processes re-engineered for higher and best performances. A good government is a reflection of an efficient and responsive bureaucracy. It is the catalytic driver for private sector growth. A bad and weak bureaucracy will produce nothing for the people. We are lucky to have an able governor like Ambode at the helm of our affairs.
“He is a knowledge-driven leader, hard-working, with a passion for our great state. My endorsement and recommendations for him to have a second term is performance based and not just the usual conventional charade of second term endorsement in Nigeria. I am sure that all my respected compatriots, friends and followers will agree with me that Governor Ambode should please continue with his good job till 2023.
“Ambode, please Carry Go, the 2019 election and continue with your passionate work for Lagos State transformation! Thank you for being a true servant leader and with your eyes on the ball, surely Lagos State will become number three economy in Africa.”
Not a fan of these sorts of endorsements, but Ambode has really been a very pleasant surprise.
I am with you on that Dayo. Ambode has done really well, it feels like an easy win.. I have to get my PVC
Has he paid his new land use act bill yet? Abi the bill never reach him side? Maybe Ambode never send an bill.
But he has failed with the cleaner Lagos initiative. Lagos is filthy and smelling.
yeah….
I thought you had to be an adult to vote!,,Do we need government largesse beneficiaries to tell folks how to vote? Nigerian youths you are active in Slaying” on SM, Slay by electing a young person with drive, energy, passion and articulate solutions to your problems. Use your SM skills to push out “anointed” candidates with low bars. Raise the bar!
@Anon, sorry to burst your bubble but the Nigerian youths on SM are frankly no better than their elders. Perhaps a little louder and will tell you all about Kim K or Chyna Blac, but otherwise it’s still the same crude material and primordial mentality (plus crass cheating) all over the place. Different songs, same music.
Sir! you lied, Gov Ambode has performed awfully; Lagos is now the dirtiest state in Nigeria and if not wrong Africa, traffic everywhere, bad roads, increase in land-use charge etc. It’s unfortunate he will most likely win because there’s no contender. Can believe he took over from Fashola to take us back to this.
I will vote for him..My street has been a nightmare of potholes and dirty stagnant water for years is being rehabilitated
Mr. Ambode has done a great job thus far (arguably even better than Fashola). The Cleaner Lagos Initiative has gotten off to a rough start (partly because of a poor transition process during which time most Lagosians stopped paying PSP operators who in turn stopped collections), but ultimately it will be a much better waste management system, complete with the closure of the dreadful Olusosun landfill and its replacement with a modern waste treatment facility in Epe. It’s about time that Lagos evolve from carting off waste in wheelbarrows (which is often simply dumped just further down the street or the nearest highway) to a modern 21st century system. Growing pains now, but hopefully a big WIN in the long-term.