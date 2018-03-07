Plateau State declares Public Holiday on Thursday for visit of President Buhari

The government of Plateau State has declared a public holiday in the state on Thursday for the one-day working visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to NAN, Plateau State Head of Service, Izam Azi revealed this on Tuesday after an Emergency State Executive Meeting in Jos, the state capital.
He states;
The holiday will afford civil servants and other citizens the opportunity to give the President a rousing welcome.
Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati further revealed that there will also be restriction of movement, particularly in places where the President will visit to inaugurate projects.
Hurray. .Its good to roll out the red carpet for someone to do his job.Only in Nigeria!!
This country is a joke! And lower whatever small productivity there would have been? Smh!
Things like this piss me off. If our economy was BOOMING, tell me, would a governor sacrifice a whole day of work because the president is coming to down? Are all the civil servants in the state going to greet him personally? You people just have nothing better to do than to be calling stupid public holidays anyhow. Awon oniranu