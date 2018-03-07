Pay your Tithes willingly and not out of Fear – Bishop Mike Okonkwo | WATCH

Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo has spoken on the issue of tithing, declaring that not paying tithes does not call for condemnation on anyone.

Speaking to his congregation, the former President of the Pentecostal Fellowship on Nigeria admitted to have propagated that doctrine before but had seen the erro in the teaching.

He further stressed that tithes should be given out of the benevolence of one’s heart and not out of fear.

Watch the video below:

