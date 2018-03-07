Lagos State has expended N12Billion on Power in One Year – Ambode

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has revealed that his administration has shelled out over N12 Billion on Power in only one year.

Channels Television reports that the Governor made this known while speaking at the Lagos Means Business event recently.

He further disclosed that the money was used in buying diesel which powered the 31,446 street lights in the state. This is to ensure the security and stability in all parts of the state.

Ambode also revealed that his administration has about 100 projects which are either still ongoing or have been delivered.