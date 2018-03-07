BellaNaija

Lagos State has expended N12Billion on Power in One Year – Ambode

07.03.2018

Lagos Stae has expended N12Billion on Power in One Year - Akinwunmi Ambode

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has revealed that his administration has shelled out over N12 Billion on Power in only one year.

Channels Television reports that the Governor made this known while speaking at the Lagos Means Business event recently.

He further disclosed that the money was used in buying diesel which powered the 31,446 street lights in the state. This is to ensure the security and stability in all parts of the state.

Ambode also revealed that his administration has about 100 projects which are either still ongoing or have been delivered.

 

  • tony March 8, 2018 at 9:24 am

    !2 billion to buy diesel??? Useless country!! how much would it have cost to install power plants instead?? or solar Panels?? Ambode!!! how much enter your pocket?? Awon Ole!! Mtcheww!!

    • BM March 8, 2018 at 9:53 am

      Hence the strong endorsement by Mr. Diesel himself, Otedola. Carry on…..

    • Weezy March 8, 2018 at 10:00 am

      At least the power situation has improved, which should be the focus of any governor right now. Baby steps abeg.

  • Lizzie March 8, 2018 at 11:08 am

    12billion to buy diesel? So smart! 🙄

