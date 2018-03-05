Richard Mofe-Damijo hosts Don Jazzy, Mo Abudu, Kate Henshaw, AY Makun, Dele Momodu to a Gastronomic Whisky Dinner

Last night, Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo hosted friends and colleagues from Mo Abudu, Ayo Makun, Kate Henshaw, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Don Jazzy, Chris Ubosi to the former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Dele Momodu and more to an exclusive gastronomic whisky dinner.
The Johnnie Walker ambassador who was tagged as the whiskey connoisseur treated them to an evening of elegant delicacy pairings at the swanky South Eatery & Social House in Vctoria Island, Lagos.
See Photos Below:
Wow, Kate Henshaw’s hair is beautiful. Simply gorgeous.
keep walking my brother! dinner looks good.
The way they are dumping alcoholic drinks on Nigerians, only God will cave us!
I thought my husband and I were just being too finicky about Oyinbos and their agenda. They are dumbing all brands of “spirits”, yes they are not wine but called “Spirits” on Nigeria. We are happy to feel Americanized by drinking these stuff. Remember the infrastructure to deal with all these spirits’ consequences are not there. We have liver and kidney transplant survivors for 25 years and more here. There is a world class hospital within 15mins to an hour of most Americans so when the “J.Walker” has finished its lifetime work,🍾🍸 the health care system takes over. Naijas have none and none in the pipeline.
I was telling a friend that I can’t wear anything more than a 4 inch shoe but I see girls in Nigeria with very very high heels.👠The profession of Podiatry ( please google it) does not even exist to my knowledge in Nigeria. It’s the same”gbobonise ” Dr at Banana Island or VI that is the podiatrist. There are consequences to living like the west and a nation should develop all round. Tax the “spirits” more like some states do here.
Same goes to all the vloggers mixing dodo and more oil and suya etc it’s ok to be creative and hustle but please tell your audience to use cholesterol free oil, add fibers and veggies etc. I admire your hustle it’s just that there is no government to take over afterwards. I saw a yummy mix of gizzard and dodo fried together. Eaten regularly, it’s a potential killer. Don’t forget gizzard and liver are the bathroom of the chicken and cow body just like humans.
Equip police with breatherlizers… what I’m I saying. They have been selling ogogoro in motor parks since. It’s 😩
I get your point but liver is actually nutritious, life is all about moderation. Eod.
Sorry, I meant “dumping”