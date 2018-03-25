\"\"

South African Stars Slayed at #SAFTAs12! Nomzamo Mbatha, Lerato Kganyago, Thando Thabethe, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi Spotted 💁🏾

One of the biggest awards in South Africa held over the weekend as South African film and TV stars were celebrated and honoured at the 12th SAFTAs ceremony held in Sun City.

The South African Film & Television Awards – SAFTAs, is an annual celebration awarding the best in Film & TV talent South Africa has to offer.

The red carpet for this year’s event was hosted by Kuli Roberts and Rorisang Thandekiso while Thando Thabethe and Phat Joe hosted the show.

Somizi Mhlongo was also on the red carpet as well as backstage as a host.

The theme for the annual awards show is ‘Our Stories Are Gold‘ in honour of “those who have captured our hearts, minds and imaginations through the telling of our unique stories.”

This year the SAFTAs also honoured Nelson Mandela’s centenary. Among the winners this year, Johan Stemmet and Thoko Ntshinga received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Ayanda Sithebe was the recipient of the Youth Achiever Award.

See photos below.

The Fab Guests 

Nomzamo Mbatha

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Rorisang Thandekiso

Shalima Mkongi

Thando Thabethe

Khanyi Mbau

Lerato Kganyago

Linda Mtoba

Zamani Mbatha

Pabi Moloi

Zinathi & Ozie Gquma

Zimkhitha Nyoka

Renate Stuurman

Patience Magaela

Moshelle Obama

Nicole Bessick

Mmabatho Montsho

Mapula Mafole

Kitty Moepang

Enhle Mbali Maphumulo

Busisiwe Trinity Mtshali

Alicia Mabaso

Abigail Leola

The Winners

Photo Credit: Instagram – @SAFTASSA | #SAFTAS12

1 Comments on South African Stars Slayed at #SAFTAs12! Nomzamo Mbatha, Lerato Kganyago, Thando Thabethe, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi Spotted 💁🏾
  • Uju March 25, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Excellent
    I love South Africans
    They are not noise makers like some people we know.

    Love this! 0 Reply
