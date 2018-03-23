They’re Back! Omoni Oboli, Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, star in New TV Series “Wives on Strike” | Watch Trailer

Following the success of Nollywood film, Wives on Strike and its sequel, Wives on Strike: The Revolution, your favorite market women are back with this new series.

Wives on Strike The Series will follow the women as they navigate through their lives, overcoming one obstacle or the other, from cheating husbands to domestic violence.

The series features Omoni Oboli, Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Ufuoma McDermott, Wofai Fada, Uche Jombo, Mercy Aigbe, Sambasa Nzeribe, Kenneth Okonkwo and more.

Watch trailer:

