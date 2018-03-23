They’re Back! Omoni Oboli, Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, star in New TV Series “Wives on Strike” | Watch Trailer

Following the success of Nollywood film, Wives on Strike and its sequel, Wives on Strike: The Revolution, your favorite market women are back with this new series.
Wives on Strike The Series will follow the women as they navigate through their lives, overcoming one obstacle or the other, from cheating husbands to domestic violence.
The series features Omoni Oboli, Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Ufuoma McDermott, Wofai Fada, Uche Jombo, Mercy Aigbe, Sambasa Nzeribe, Kenneth Okonkwo and more.
Watch trailer:
Like WTF? Must every mediocre movie be made into a series?
Talk about squeezing a story line. Nothing new and I am sure viewers expect more from these casts.
They tackle important issues. Not every time a Nigerian woman looking for love in a runs boy.
I wanted to laugh at this series but I am reminded that it a fruitful tree that keeps producing fruits and they are the one that are stoned at the most. If the franchise is profitable the market will react to it else it will flop.
the calabar joke just killed me. not seen any of the movies but this looks good. I will watch