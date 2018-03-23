BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa, Ese Eriate, Anita Joseph star in New Talk Show “The Pink Room” | Get the Scoop



There’s a new talk show heading to your TV screens titled The Pink Room where straight from the heart, daring and entertaining conversations will be held.

The Pink Room directed by Tchidi Chikere features ladies in the entertainment industry; Uriel Oputa, Ese Eriate, Anita Joseph, Bidemi Kosoko, Nichole Banna, Nuella Njubigbo Chikere and Vida Modelo as they discuss everything and anything, from relationships, to careers, to family and more.

Watch the official trailer below:

A post shared by THE PINK ROOM SHOW (@thepinkroomshow) on Mar 22, 2018 at 11:18am PDT