\"\"

BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Tope Oshin’s New Money premiers in Style with Wild Turkey American Honey as Official Drinks Sponsor

23.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

American Honey New MoneyWild Turkey American Honey lit up the scene at the memorable premiere of Tope Oshin’s much talked about movie, “New Money” at Film House, IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos on Sunday, March 18th.

The movie premiere had in attendance, elegant and sophisticated looking celebrities and personalities from all works of life, and American Honey was there to make sure the premiere was as sweet as honey and smooth as gold.

It was a thrilling night as guests visited the American Honey bar to experience the exceptionally smooth liqueur blended with pure honey and real Wild Turkey Bourbon Whiskey perfectly served chilled.

American Honey is a proud sponsor of the New Money movie and will always continue to support Nollywood excellence in Nigeria. The New Money movie begins showing in cinemas today.American Honey New Money

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ghetto (Prod. Sarz) Shank 3:45
  2. Shekpe Ft. Reminisce (Prod. Sarz) M.I 3:49
  3. Warn Yourself Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Omawumi 3:41
  4. Sound It (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:11
  5. Kondo (Prod. Sarz) Da Grin 3:31
  6. Kako Bii Chicken (Prod. Sarz)
  7. Dance For Me Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) E.M.E 2:38
  8. Eleniyan Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Reminisce 3:42
  9. Kilofe (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:16
  10. Beat Of Life (Samba) feat. Wizkid Sarz 3:52

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija