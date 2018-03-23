It’s Almost time for the Ultimate Destination for Bridal Fashion! Don’t Miss Lagos Bridal Fashion Week | May 4th – 6th

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is almost here! Call her Classic will host a first of its kind experience for brides and grooms-to-be, bridal stylists, buyers and other key stakeholders, under one roof in Lagos. The three-day experience will feature a curated list of Pan-African bridal designers for the daily runway shows and brands at the LBFW Bridal Boutique. The boutique will house a collection of vendors retailing bridal (and wedding) items as well as private rooms for consultations with designers and bridal stylists.

Date: Friday, May 4th – Sunday 6th, 2018.

Time: 10.00 am – 10.00 pm.

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking of Lagos Bridal Fashion Week, the Call Her Classic team stated:

“Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is responding to the growing demand and patronage for indigenous brands with regards to bridal fashion. This shift in the narrative is welcomed as it supports local businesses and their revenue-generating potential, and as such, it should be encouraged. It is for this reason Lagos Bridal Fashion Week was created – a platform that aims to promote Africa’s finest brands as well as facilitate an environment for commerce.”

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is the ultimate destination for bridal fashion. We invite you, your friends and family to experience this innovative and awe inspiring event. The atmosphere will be buzzing daily from 10 am till 10 pm. Be surrounded by interactive displays from a selection of the best wedding suppliers and bridal designers Africa has to offer.

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is proudly sponsored by Airtel, CocaCola, GTBank, Aiteo, Prudent Energy, SACHOL, Delta Airlines, RwandAir.

Media Partners: BEN TV, Classic FM 97.3, BellaNaija Weddings, Guardian Life, Genevieve Magazine, Konbini, LoveWeddings, Multichoice Nigeria, Schick Magazine, The Beat FM 99.9, WFM 91.7.

For sponsorship enquiries: info@lagosbridalfw.com

For press enquiries: press@lagosbridalfw.com

Register to Attend: https://lagosbridalfw.com/

Follow us on Instagram: @lagosbridalfw

