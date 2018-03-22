\"\"

BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Tim Godfrey launches ROX Nation, signs 4 Artists

22.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

After over a decade’s experience as a song producer, director, vocal coach and a songwriter with unpredictable live performances, Tim Godfrey today announced the launch of his record label ROX Nation.

ROX is an acronym for Republic of Xtreme, and the label already has on its roster four talented artists: Okey Sokay, IBK, Blessyn, and SMJ who is also a producer.

Speaking at the official unveiling, Tim said:

ROX Nation is not your typical music record label as we go beyond producing music and promoting artists; there is also an arm involved in movie production, stage shows, and general entertainment business.

Tim Godfrey is also currently running a music reality show tagged Sound Check, a platform he says will help to train young people with raw musical talents and give them a platform to showcase their gifts to the world; “We are hoping to give younger people opportunity to find expression with their gifts”.

See photos below:

Tim Godfrey launches ROX Nation, signs Okey Sokay, IBK, Blessyn & SMJ

(L-R) Okey Sokay, Blessyn, Tim Godfrey, SMJ, IBK

Tim Godfrey launches ROX Nation, signs Okey Sokay, IBK, Blessyn & SMJ

(L-R) Okey Sokay, IBK, Tim Godfrey, SMJ, Blessyn

Tim Godfrey launches ROX Nation, signs Okey Sokay, IBK, Blessyn & SMJ

Tim Godfrey and Blessyn

Tim Godfrey launches ROX Nation, signs Okey Sokay, IBK, Blessyn & SMJ

Tim Godfrey and IBK

Tim Godfrey launches ROX Nation, signs Okey Sokay, IBK, Blessyn & SMJ

Tim Godfrey and SMJ

Tim Godfrey launches ROX Nation, signs Okey Sokay, IBK, Blessyn & SMJ

Tim Godfrey and Okey Sokay

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ghetto (Prod. Sarz) Shank 3:45
  2. Shekpe Ft. Reminisce (Prod. Sarz) M.I 3:49
  3. Warn Yourself Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Omawumi 3:41
  4. Sound It (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:11
  5. Kondo (Prod. Sarz) Da Grin 3:31
  6. Kako Bii Chicken (Prod. Sarz)
  7. Dance For Me Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) E.M.E 2:38
  8. Eleniyan Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Reminisce 3:42
  9. Kilofe (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:16
  10. Beat Of Life (Samba) feat. Wizkid Sarz 3:52

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija