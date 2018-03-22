\"\"

BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Uti Nwachukwu, Daniel K. Daniel, Liz Ameye spotted at ‘Mummy Dearest: The Wedding’ Premiere in Port Harcourt

22.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

A few days ago, Nollywood film Mummy Dearest: The Wedding premiered at the Filmhouse Cinemas in Port Harcourt.

Mummy Dearest: The Wedding tells the story of a young man, Chijioke Chinda who was sent to his hometown Port Harcourt to head his company’s project. Knowing that he’s becoming successful in life, he decides to propose to his girlfriend, Boma Koko. After the big move, Boma begins to assume the position of a prospective wife which does not sit well with Chijioke’s mum, Rose Chinda.

The premiere had the cast of the film such as Daniel K Daniel, Uti Nwachukwu, Liz Ameeye and more in attendance.

See photos

Daniel K. Daniel

Liz Ameye

Uti Nwachukwu

Adonija Owiriwah

Uti Nwachukwu, Daniel K. Daniel & Willis Ikedum

Abigail Ozige

Photo Credit: @glitznotionstudio

1 Comments on Uti Nwachukwu, Daniel K. Daniel, Liz Ameye spotted at ‘Mummy Dearest: The Wedding’ Premiere in Port Harcourt
  • o March 22, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    That’s the man that produced and acted in 76. Adonai. All the while in full time paid employment in Schlumberger. Wow! Respect

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ghetto (Prod. Sarz) Shank 3:45
  2. Shekpe Ft. Reminisce (Prod. Sarz) M.I 3:49
  3. Warn Yourself Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Omawumi 3:41
  4. Sound It (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:11
  5. Kondo (Prod. Sarz) Da Grin 3:31
  6. Kako Bii Chicken (Prod. Sarz)
  7. Dance For Me Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) E.M.E 2:38
  8. Eleniyan Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Reminisce 3:42
  9. Kilofe (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:16
  10. Beat Of Life (Samba) feat. Wizkid Sarz 3:52

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija