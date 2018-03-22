\"\"

Ryan Reynolds is back in Marvel’s “Deadpool 2” & it’s Action Packed! | Must Watch Trailer

The trailer for Marvel’s Deadpool 2 has been released and it is filled with more action and humor!

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste.

Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

