Best of Both Worlds! TrendyBE Events teams up with US-based Dure Events to host Meet & Greet + Consulting Sessions

02.03.2018 at By 8 Comments

The very first series  of the best of both worlds meet & greet; and ‘consulting sessions’ which hosted Nigerian based event planner extraordinaire Bisola Borha of TrendyBE Events and American Based events guru Chioma Nwogu-Johnson, CEO Dure Events which held on Sunday, February 18th 2017,  followed by the live session on IG on the 19th of February.

The Meet and greet with the Event industry experts was an opportunity to network and share professional advice based on event planning professional experiences faced by both planners within and outside the country expatiating on the high and low moments top experts in the industry are faced with, in order to inspire and educate colleagues or start-ups in the industry.

It was attended by over 50 participants which included top vendors and industry comperes. This event marked the first edition of the ‘Meet and Greet best of both worlds’ event put together beautifully by TrendyBEEvents in 24hrs and they would be hosting many more editions with other top industry experts.

Decorator and lighting: @aquariantouchevents

Desert: @thedesertstudio

Cocktails: @mandiescocktail

Funiture: @theeventboss

MCs: @mcajele @theweddingmc

DJ: @deejayPoopeay

Event planner: @trendybeevents @bisolatrendybee

Grill: @kmacgrill

Venue: @theweddingmall

8 Comments on Best of Both Worlds! TrendyBE Events teams up with US-based Dure Events to host Meet & Greet + Consulting Sessions
  • Nkechi March 3, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Bisola should not associate her brand with Chioma, she has a BAD reputation in Houston, Texas as a planner and people are starting to see how she deals with vendors against her clients. She is not well-liked and while she’s helping plan weddings, shebi, how is her marriage? She did my cousin’s wedding in Dallas and she left a bad taste even before the wedding day. MUCh better planners in the States to do this series.

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • Jane March 3, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Are you serious?

      Love this! 6
    • Wow March 3, 2018 at 3:14 am

      It is incredibly unfair and totally unnecessary for you to come on an unrelated post and` say stuff you know nothing about personally. I’ve worked with Chioma for many years and I can tell you first hand that she is very passionate about what she does and goes to bat for her brides and vendors. While YOUR cousin may have been dissatisfied with Chioma’s services, that doesn’t mean all her events are the same. Every client is not going to be satisfied and that’s okay. Judge people yourself and not based on what so so and so say about them. AND what has her marriage got to do with this? Are you in her marriage? How do you know what goes on in it? Even me that work with her once in a while know nothing about her marriage. People can be so vicious.

      Love this! 17
    • Tolu March 3, 2018 at 4:39 am

      This is clearly a post by a hater. I live in Houston and no one here has an issue with Chioma. I have attended several of the weddings and parties she has done for my friends and family members and I have alway enjoyed myself at them.

      Love this! 11
  • Aare farmland March 3, 2018 at 1:01 am

    color, color, bright colors!!! there is a chance we a loud bunch.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Oluchi March 3, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Nkechi, you couldn’t have said it any better. Chioma is rude and full of herself. It’s her time but you know what people now know better. I was a bridesmaid at one of the weddings she planned, I don’t even want to start with My story, too long. My advise to her…stay humble madam, ask people that have been there before, nothing last forever.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Girly March 3, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Love everything about this event! Not sure what lies this Nkechi person is yarning but Chioma throws some fabulous events and is loved and well known here in Houston. Keep shining ladies!!! #womensupportingwomen

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • Chika March 3, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      I agree with you and I am quite shocked at the negative comments on here about her too. I have been to a few of her weddings and I am always in awe at how gorgeous they are. I even turned up with her last year on the dancefloor at my good friend’s wedding. She seemed very sweet and humbled to me.

      Love this! 1
  • Post a comment

