Best of Both Worlds! TrendyBE Events teams up with US-based Dure Events to host Meet & Greet + Consulting Sessions

The very first series of the best of both worlds meet & greet; and ‘consulting sessions’ which hosted Nigerian based event planner extraordinaire Bisola Borha of TrendyBE Events and American Based events guru Chioma Nwogu-Johnson, CEO Dure Events which held on Sunday, February 18th 2017, followed by the live session on IG on the 19th of February.
The Meet and greet with the Event industry experts was an opportunity to network and share professional advice based on event planning professional experiences faced by both planners within and outside the country expatiating on the high and low moments top experts in the industry are faced with, in order to inspire and educate colleagues or start-ups in the industry.
It was attended by over 50 participants which included top vendors and industry comperes. This event marked the first edition of the ‘Meet and Greet best of both worlds’ event put together beautifully by TrendyBEEvents in 24hrs and they would be hosting many more editions with other top industry experts.
