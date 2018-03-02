BellaNaija

Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross, Angela Basset, Danai Gurira at Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris’ Toast to Women in Hollywood

The Vanity Fair and Lancôme Paris Toast to Women in Hollywood event, hosted by Radhika Jones and Ava DuVernay, held on Thursday (March 1) at Soho House West Hollywood.

The event which was held to celebrate leading and inspirational women in the entertainment industry, was attended by Tracee Ellis Ross, Kat Graham, Angela Bassett, Tessa Thompson, Janelle Monae, Aisha Tyler, Debbie Allen, Marsai Martin, Catt Sadler, Danai Gurira, Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Hyland, Caitlyn Jenner and more.

See Photos

Zendaya

Tracee Ellis Ross

Angela Bassett

Janelle Monae

Kat Graham

Ava Duvernay

Danai Gurira

Keesha Sharp

Debbie Allen

Mindy Kaling

Paris Jackson

Shameik Moore and Serayah McNeill

Whitney Port

Catt Sadler

Aisha Tyler

Nina Dobrev

Sarah Hyland

Garcelle Beauvais

Khoudia Diop

Caitlyn Jenner

Ava DuVernay and Debbie Allen

Ava DuVernay, Debbie Allen, Bellamy Young, and Darby Stanchfield

Timon Kyle Durrett

Alessandra Ambrosio

Bellamy Young

Broderick Hunter

Antoinette Robertson

Phoebe Robinson

Betty Gabriel

Padma Lakshmi

Tessa Thompson

Marsai Martin

Lisa Eldridge and Taylor Marie Hill

Dani Song

Inanna Sarkis

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Shearer, Emily McIntyre, Michael Kovac

