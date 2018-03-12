Don’t Miss Viluton Energy’s Training on Petroleum Products Trading, Supply & Delivery | Wednesday, March 21st

This one-day course provides delegates with a fundamental understanding of the downstream industry in Nigeria with regards to petroleum products supply and delivery.

During this course, delegates will learn techniques involved in trading and supply of petroleum products in Nigeria. After reviewing the background of demand, supply and transportation, the program also focuses on capital raising and administrative decisions.

The course program is based on the combination of theoretical knowledge, practical workshops and supply exercises. This course offers an up-to-date and innovative look at the purchase and trading of petroleum products and includes traders’ experience and point of view vis-a-vis opportunities in the marketplace. It would be fully interactive with teams analyzing case studies and with supply simulation.

Course Fees: N120,000 (Fees include two tea breaks and lunch)

Date: Wednesday, March 21st, 2018

Venue: Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Certificates would be awarded upon completion.￼

Who should attend?

Newcomers to the petroleum products delivery market

Petroleum products and supply executives

Entrepreneurs

Startup CEOs

Distribution company executives

For more information please send an email to info@vilutonenergy.com or contact +234 1 2700629 and +234 806 163 0382

