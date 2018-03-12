BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Don’t Miss Viluton Energy’s Training on Petroleum Products Trading, Supply & Delivery | Wednesday, March 21st

12.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

Viluton Energy petroleum trainingThis one-day course provides delegates with a fundamental understanding of the downstream industry in Nigeria with regards to petroleum products supply and delivery.

During this course, delegates will learn techniques involved in trading and supply of petroleum products in Nigeria. After reviewing the background of demand, supply and transportation, the program also focuses on capital raising and administrative decisions.

The course program is based on the combination of theoretical knowledge, practical workshops and supply exercises. This course offers an up-to-date and innovative look at the purchase and trading of petroleum products and includes traders’ experience and point of view vis-a-vis opportunities in the marketplace. It would be fully interactive with teams analyzing case studies and with supply simulation.

Course Fees: N120,000 (Fees include two tea breaks and lunch)
Date: Wednesday, March 21st, 2018
Venue: Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Certificates would be awarded upon completion.￼

Who should attend?

  • Newcomers to the petroleum products delivery market
  • Petroleum products and supply executives
  • Entrepreneurs
  • Startup CEOs
  • Distribution company executives

For more information please send an email to info@vilutonenergy.com or contact +234 1 2700629 and +234 806 163 0382

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

1 Comments on Don’t Miss Viluton Energy’s Training on Petroleum Products Trading, Supply & Delivery | Wednesday, March 21st
  • Tosan March 12, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Very interesting. Would love to attend, been interested in this business for a while.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija