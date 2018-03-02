“We are winning the war against corruption” – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration is winning the war against corruption.
Buhari said this while hosting a Qatari business delegation led by the former Emir, Hamad Al-Thani.
His administration is winning the war on corruption, he said, and his building infrastructure and enforcing rule of law. He said:
My administration’s economic agenda has always been to move away from over-reliance on crude oil and food importation.
Nigeria is a blessed country. We have fertile land. We have a young and energetic population and we have a very strong legal and regulatory system that protects capital and investments, both local and foreign.
As you are aware, Nigeria just exited its worst recession in more than two decades. We have more than doubled our foreign reserves.
We are winning the war against corruption. We are developing our infrastructure and we are enforcing the rule of law.
As a result of this, we are seeing significant growth in the non-oil sector which is creating thousands of jobs across the country.
Photo Credit: buharisallau
The delusion is real. Our corrupt politicians are flaunting their ill-gotten wealth and remaking Bruce Lee’s snake in the monkey’s shadow. SMH
The Codeine must be working overtime.
No be small codeine. Ignorance is bliss.
…and I am the first black person to land on the moon.
Don’t mind them PMB. Just let me know how many times you would like me to vote for you in 2019 ;). (By the way, I just delivered 8 kids last month. Can they all vote for you too?)
Chai, daris GOD ohoooooooooooooo
If you say so
Just what if the corruption was so endemic it made everything look okay? I think we are actually starting to see market forces at work, unhindered by people stealing money and over-inflating cost of goods.
When people, and lots of people, are stealing money, everything appears okay. And everyone benefits. From the architect, bricklayer, and gateman, to the property management and the staff hired at these sudden boutique shops.
As Buhari’s BIGGEST supporter during the 2015 elections, I say this with all respect -Baba, you really really need to shut up! Transparency International released their 2017 corruption index. Nigeria has moved FIVE levels up the chart! We are desperately trying to become the No.1 most corrupt country and you’re talking crap like we’re all stupid. On the other hand, maybe we are. There’s no other explanation for why we are where we are today as a nation.