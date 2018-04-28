BellaNaija

Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu attend Wedding of SGF Boss Mustapha’s Daughter

28.04.2018

Amanda Mustapha, daughter of the Secretary General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, got married to Otelemaba Westwood on Saturday.

The wedding, which took place at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, had in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice Yemi Osinbajo.

Also in attendance was the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC)Bola Tinubu.

Photo Credit: buharisallau

  Kedeh April 29, 2018 at 1:05 am

    wishing you a happy married life, May God make abundant money to meet suplus money in your bank account, may you not lack anything in life IN JESUS NAME AMEN

    NDBabe April 30, 2018 at 3:52 am

      All Buhari does is attend weddings these days. Hian. for those that have not eaten and are certainly not invited nko?

