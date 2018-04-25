“I can’t be managed” – Kanye West announces Split from Manager Scooter Braun

This morning, Kanye West took to his twitter page to officially confirm rumours that he had parted ways with his manager Scooter Braun. The series of tweets was led by one which explicitly said: I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed ” – and was liked by Braun himself.

I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I’m nobody’s “client” — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn’t come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

According to Variety, West gave his core team, which included attorney Peter Paterno, an ultimatum: to conduct all business through his Yeezy organization. A suggestion to restructure his management and bring Braun’s services in-house was turned down, though the two may continue to work on other projects together between the two companies.

During his time with Braun, West launched a successful partnership with Adidas and saw his highest grossing tour in “Saint Pablo.”

He also took some time out to boast about his place in the shoe business tweeting that his shoe sales are more lucrative than NBA legend Michael Jordan‘s.

I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

the Yeezy 350s sell 400 thousand pair in four hours. Only thing close to this is the iPhone. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018