BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“I can’t be managed” – Kanye West announces Split from Manager Scooter Braun

25.04.2018 at By 4 Comments

This morning, Kanye West took to his twitter page to officially confirm rumours that he had parted ways with his manager Scooter Braun. The series of tweets was led by one which explicitly said: I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed ” – and was liked by Braun himself.

According to Variety, West gave his core team, which included attorney Peter Paterno, an ultimatum: to conduct all business through his Yeezy organization. A suggestion to restructure his management and bring Braun’s services in-house was turned down, though the two may continue to work on other projects together between the two companies.

During his time with Braun, West launched a successful partnership with Adidas and saw his highest grossing tour in “Saint Pablo.

He also took some time out to boast about his place in the shoe business tweeting that his shoe sales are more lucrative than NBA legend Michael Jordan‘s.

4 Comments on “I can’t be managed” – Kanye West announces Split from Manager Scooter Braun
  • Mahka April 25, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    He deserves some accolades????
    #prayforkanye

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Fleur April 26, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Mental illness is real. Disillusionment is real. Pining for the days of the Slave Masser is a real thing. Hating one’s freedom is a real thing. Wanting to be leashed like a dog and not be in control is a real thing. When people face failure, they often wish they were not as free as they are. They wish for someone else to be in control of their sinking boat. It is easier when you feel helpless than when you are the Kapitan and the boat es sinking. So, Kanye is going through some shit that makes him appreciate slave master Don. He longs for the days of long journeys in the bottom of the boat receiving the tip of the whip. Without those days he has to hold himself accountable for his mess. that is a hard pill to swallow.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Tosin April 26, 2018 at 11:48 am

    the headline is awesome!
    lol. i swear.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Ada2times April 27, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    It is well with you o Kanye

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija