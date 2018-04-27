BellaNaija

“Our most popular and most thought-provoking” – PEN America on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s session with Hillary Clinton

The organizers of the 2018 PEN World Voices Festival  have rated Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s session as their most popular.

Themed “Resist and Reimagine”, the festival held on Sunday, April 22nd in New York where Chimamanda had a dialogue with American lawyer and politician Hillary Clinton on “The future of Women and Girls around the world”.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Suzanne Nossel, CEO of Pen America wrote:

We want to thank Chimamanda Adichie for making the closing evening of our 2018 PEN World Voices Festival so memorable and so moving. We put on hundreds of events each year and have been privileged to host many luminaries, but that night was an absolute stand-out along every dimension. We cannot imagine anyone else who could have shared a stage with the legendary Hillary Rodham Clinton with as much poise and grace. Her warmth and openness was met in kind, giving us a glimpse of Secretary Clinton that few are fortunate enough to see. We have been inundated with emails from those who attended and were so thankful to witness what has become our most popular and thought provoking session. When we need the very best that the literary community has to offer, we are grateful we can turn to Chimamanda, and she never disappoints!

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s session went viral across social media when she questioned why Hillary Clinton chose to lead her social media bio with ‘wife’.

  • David April 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Aww! And we were killing ourselves… ??

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • nnenne April 28, 2018 at 4:07 am

    Whom God has blessed, no one can cause. The sky is your stepping stone, Chimamamda.

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • jennietobbie April 28, 2018 at 4:22 am

    “YOU KNOW YOU THAT BABE WHEN YOU CAUSE all THESE CONVERSATION..”

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • Mekene April 28, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Few people stand to tell their truths and Chimamanda is one of them. Go on table shaker!

    Love this! 86 Reply
  • chichi April 28, 2018 at 7:43 am

    The way it trended and people were arguing over it left and right.

    I will be suprised if it is not topping the chats

    Moreover, there is a lot of PC in that statement.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • KaylAh April 28, 2018 at 11:28 am

    She deserves some Accolades

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • nnenne April 28, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    @ The K……Thanks
    I posted in a hurry.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • tony April 28, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    she will lead women to graves… nonsense Feminist!!

    Love this! 23 Reply
    • The Real Oma April 28, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      Says a man who’s afraid of his losing his privileges…

      Love this! 79
    • Californiabawlar April 28, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      Lmao… thanks for the warning?

      Love this! 35
  • The Real Oma April 28, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Tee-hee.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Aare farmland April 28, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Very funny, an American site issues a professional PR release and many are jumping, if a Nigerian issues an emotional response fingers are raised up or thumbs go down. The issue is which one do we want.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • crystaldrops April 29, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Chai……..this thing will pain haters oh (lmao)
    Ride on chimamanda. You’ve earned your stripes…….Like am so happy for this woman.

    Love this! 12 Reply
