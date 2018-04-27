Cardi B & Jennifer Lopez gave Show-Stopping Performances at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center yesterday on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada and two performances stood out during the show – a very pregnant Cardi B dancing on 6-inch heels and a risqué Jennifer Lopez bursting some moves with her 50-inch hair.

For her performance, despite being pregnant, Cardi B was full of energy and performed with Latin artist Ozuna in a tight-fitted baby pink dress and heels.

Jennifer Lopez also gave a performance to remember at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards. She showed off her dance moves on stage in a a gold number with super straight, super long hair. The hair was said to be 50-inches long!

Photo Credit: Getty Images/David Becker