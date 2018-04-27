BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Cardi B & Jennifer Lopez gave Show-Stopping Performances at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

27.04.2018 at By Leave a Comment

The 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center yesterday on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada and two performances stood out during the show – a very pregnant Cardi B dancing on 6-inch heels and a risqué Jennifer Lopez bursting some moves with her 50-inch hair.

For her performance, despite being pregnant, Cardi B was full of energy and performed with Latin artist Ozuna in a tight-fitted baby pink dress and heels.

Jennifer Lopez also gave a performance to remember at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards. She showed off her dance moves on stage in a a gold number with super straight, super long hair. The hair was said to be 50-inches long!

Photo Credit: Getty Images/David Becker

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija