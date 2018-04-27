Simi named Human Rights Ambassador by U.S Consulate

Singer Simi has been decorated as one of the Human Rights Ambassadors from Nigeria by the US Consul General F. John Bray.
She shared the news on her Instagram happy and describing it as a honour. She wrote:
A few days ago, I was decorated at the US Consulate, by the US Consul General, as one of the Human Rights Ambassadors from Nigeria, in conjunction with CRALI.
.
It was, and is, an incredible honour to get a platform that enables me to use my voice – to the best of my ability – for this cause.
This initiative has also kick-started another – @knowyourrightsng – which I will, at a later time, shed more light on. Thank you ❤️
.
In the meantime, please follow @knowyourrightsNG and we’ll keep you posted.
See the post below:
A few days ago, I was decorated at the US Consulate, by the US Consul General, as one of the Human Rights Ambassadors from Nigeria, in conjunction with CRALI. . It was, and is, an incredible honour to get a platform that enables me to use my voice – to the best of my ability – for this cause. This initiative has also kick-started another – @knowyourrightsng – which I will, at a later time, shed more light on. Thank you ❤️ . In the meantime, please follow @knowyourrightsNG and we’ll keep you posted.
Congratulations!! well done
Very nice!
#NotAHater #NotAnAntiSimi
I feel like the world revolves (too much) around entertainment and people in showbiz. There are people who are genuinely and actively fighting for human rights and doing projects in that area who would have been more worthy of this ambassadorial position.
The number of brands that hopped on BBN was also a point of concern for me because an educative and value adding TV show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire folded up due to lack of sponsors and none of these brands deemed it fit to pick it up also got me thinking.
@Bee, there are DIFFERENT roles for different people to fill on these matters. Nonetheless, this particular role is all about VISIBILITY. How many people would have clicked on to these sorts of stories if it does not involve a celebrity? And if folks donate money or contribute in some manner, it helps the other (less visible) folks better accomplish the goals of the project. But at the end of the day, it’s NOT about the celebs, the non-celebs, nor even the organization – it is about the people being helped!
Congrats sis☺
Congrats Simi!
As for BN, couldn’t you have chosen a pic more suited to this particular story and occasion than this bra one? Not that I am complaining – Simi is Bae!