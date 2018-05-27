Afrorepublik: Tiwa Savage, Skepta, Tekno, Mr Eazi all on call as Wizkid makes History

Nigerian superstar Wizkid has put Nigeria on the spotlight once again with his trendsetting filling out of the O2 Arena in London for his Afrorepublik Festival.

The singer, with support from other artists like Mr Eazi, Tekno, Maleek Berry, Not3s, Tiwa Savage & Skepta held a 20,000 capacity crowd at the O2 arena for hours with performances of their hit songs.

The show was streamed live via Starboy TV‘s official YouTube channel.

See some highlights from the show:

Mr Eazi



Tekno

Tiwa Savage



Not3s & Maleek Berry



Wizkid

See reactions on social media after the show:

#AfroRepublik let’s talk about stardom! Wizkid was born to do this! Yes he did that👏👏👏 Africa to the world..@wizkidayo take your ACCOLADES👑💎. #kingwizzy — Bibi Emmanuela (@BibiEmmanuela) May 26, 2018

Wizkid did the damnnnn thing omg. — preorder #TheBigO (@Oloni) May 26, 2018

Every generation is blessed with a few great artists..No doubt whatsoever,you’re one of the greatest this generation has ever seen @wizkidayo!! Love my G — R (@RotimyRudeBoi) May 26, 2018

shout out/appreciation to the Multy Crew. Wizkid’s band! Now I know why Wiz didn’t want to perform without them at Coachella! They’re too good and too in sync with Wiz. Their progression with Wiz was beautiful.. Nice job guys. #AfroRepublik #WizkidSellsOutTheO2 @wizkidayo — #WHITELION (@hoyindarmorlar) May 26, 2018

@Wizkidayo is one of the best to ever do it. Tonight, he proved why he’s legend in his own right. Today Africans were proud to be African. Not ‘mixed’ with something less ‘fresh’ but unapologetically African. Congratulations #Starboy 🍾You did that & we👏🏽👏🏽you! #afrorepublik — Toyin (@ToyinReports) May 26, 2018