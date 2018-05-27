BellaNaija

#Afrorepublik: Tiwa Savage, Skepta, Tekno, Mr Eazi all on call as Wizkid makes History

#Afrorepublik: Tiwa Savage, Skepta, Tekno, Mr Eazi all on call as Wizkid makes History

Nigerian superstar Wizkid has put Nigeria on the spotlight once again with his trendsetting filling out of the O2 Arena in London for his Afrorepublik Festival.

The singer, with support from other artists like Mr Eazi, Tekno, Maleek Berry, Not3s, Tiwa Savage & Skepta held a 20,000 capacity crowd at the O2 arena for hours with performances of their hit songs.

The show was streamed live via Starboy TV‘s official YouTube channel.

See some highlights from the show:

Mr Eazi


Tekno

Tiwa Savage


Not3s & Maleek Berry


Wizkid

@wizkidayo performing #Manya at the O2 Arena #BellaNaija #Afrorepublik #Wizkid

@wizkidayo takes the crowd back to basics with #NoLele #BellaNaija #Afrorepublik #Wizkid

See reactions on social media after the show:

  • She May 27, 2018 at 5:43 am

    Nice one!!!! Wizzy…. You deserve some accolades! Super proud. I wish David was there as well though. ❤️❤️❤️

    Love this! 5 Reply
