“He always does things with really good intentions” – Kris Jenner speaks out about Kanye West

Kanye West has been making headlines for a few days and Kris Jenner opened up to Ellen about her controversial son-in-law.

The 62-year-old momager opened up about the controversies happening with Kanye West’s statements to the media and Tristan Thompson‘s alleged cheating.

Speaking to Ellen Degeneres, she said:

You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever. And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way. And, I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready.

Kris also praised her daughter Khloe Kardashian for being such a great mom amid the Tristan cheating scandal.

Watch below.

