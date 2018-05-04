BellaNaija

Aww… Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union are reconciling their Friendship after 17 Years

Jada Pinkett Smith has a new Facebook Watch talk show called Red Table Talk and she’s using it as an opportunity to reconcile with fellow Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union.

According to Jada, she and Gabrielle have not been on the best of terms for 17 years and they don’t even know how it started.

Talking about her new show to Extra, she said “I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union. We haven’t been on the best of terms for 17 years, and we have a reconciliation. When the producers said we want to do a girlfriends show… her name just kept coming up… it just couldn’t be anything else’.

When asked if their beef is over, Jada said, “Oh, definitely. We don’t even know how it started!”

So nice to see the two ladies settling their differences.

Jada will host the show along with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her 17-year-old daughter Willow.

Watch her talk about it below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Daniel Boczarski | Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

