Bae Watch😍! Yvonne Orji is dating NFL Athlete & ESPN Analyst Emmanuel Acho

20.05.2018

Nigerian American actress, Yvonne Orji, who is best known for her role as Molly in the HBO series Insecure has revealed who her boyfriend is.

His name is Emmanuel Acho.

The 27-year old former American football linebacker is currently an analyst on ESPN.

They both announced their relationship today on social media by posting photos on their pages.

The 34-year old actress captioned her photo “Jesus out here answering prayers on a Sunday.”

Photo Credit: @yvonneorji | @themanacho

9 Comments
  • Honey May 20, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Choi, I’m so happy her. The fact that she’s been vocal about her virginity. Abeg , do quick Emmanuel so this lady can finally get some D. God is good.

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • Corolla May 20, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Yas!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Mamamia May 21, 2018 at 1:18 am

    We gonna be extra doing a photo shoot to introduce our dating lives. Abi is this a wedding shoot? They look good tho.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Dayo May 21, 2018 at 4:57 am

    Not surprised. She’s been sniffing around this dude for a minute…

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • The Real Oma May 21, 2018 at 11:15 am

    They look so good together. I was so happy when I saw the pics on her IG last night

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • nino May 21, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    34 and 27…
    Ladies age is a NUMBER….
    Ask Meghan…Ask Camilla

    Love this! 21 Reply
    • Mrs chidukane May 21, 2018 at 4:33 pm

      Ask Kate and me. You can totally make it work with a younger man if he is mature.

      Love this! 29
    • Ayala May 21, 2018 at 8:55 pm

      Camilla is just one year older than Charlie and I’m sure technically it’s just by a few months. So they don’t count jor

      Love this! 6
  • nnenne May 22, 2018 at 2:07 am

    A neighbor once said her mother was nine years older than her father.
    The irony is that the father died first at 63 years wjile the mother died at 89years!
    Age is just a number!

    Love this! 12 Reply
