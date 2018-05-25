BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

This Burn Survivor’s Makeover will Warm Your Hearts 💕

25.05.2018 at By 2 Comments

This Burn Victim's transformation will Warm Your Hearts 💕

Daniella was a burn victim who frequented House Of Lamari‘s beauty shop with piqued interest in the work done there.

They decided to give her a makeover and the outcome is amazing. Here is the story behind the above photo:

Little Daniella❤ ❤ ❤
My new friend😆. 😢😭when Daniella was just 6years old she was sleeping with her younger brothers 😿when the candle fell on the rug.as a 6year old without their parents around there was nothing she could do. She lost one of her brothers in the fire…. but her mum suffered it more. She lost it all including her marriage 😿😿.
Daniella passes by my studio with her school friends & she stands outside my studio most times to watch us work 😊 so i & my students decided to give her a makeover &she loved it. She was smiling & crying when she looked at herself in d mirror after the makeover.
#makeupforblackwomen #makeup#burnsurvivor #burn #makeupartist#makeupartistinegbeda #transformation#beforeandafter #mua #naijabestmua#transformationtuesday

Photo Credit: @lamari_beautypro

2 Comments on This Burn Survivor’s Makeover will Warm Your Hearts 💕
  • dimma May 26, 2018 at 12:42 am

    she looks amazing……wow!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • IfyBEKE May 26, 2018 at 2:38 am

    This brought tears to my eyes, thank you house of Lamari.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija