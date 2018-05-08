Assurance 2019! Davido for President? 😁

Nahh, it’s not what you think.
Pop star Davido was in Dunes Centre, Abuja, with his girlfriend Chioma Rowland where she signed a deal to have her own cooking show.
Davido’s choice of outfit, on the other hand, was quite an interesting one, something we don’t often see him in.
Ever the star, the singer decided to pose for some shots, and he looked quite…presidential.
See the photos below:
Photo Credit: eric_dmw
Better boyfriend..
what makes him so???
its good she is making her own name for herself…i guess dats why davido loves her crazy
Young man’s got swag. Me thinks he will excel in any venture he puts his mind on.
No, he’ll wait for you. As if we need a crystal ball to predict that. ‘eye roll’
Congratulations Chioma
Business at its best!
Good luck.
I don’t like tatoos. Excessive tatoos makes the wearers look dirty and unkempt.
Can you give Nigerians Assurance that you will lead well?