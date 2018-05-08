BellaNaija

Nahh, it’s not what you think.

Pop star Davido was in Dunes Centre, Abuja, with his girlfriend Chioma Rowland where she signed a deal to have her own cooking show.

Davido’s choice of outfit, on the other hand, was quite an interesting one, something we don’t often see him in.

Ever the star, the singer decided to pose for some shots, and he looked quite…presidential.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: eric_dmw

9 Comments on Assurance 2019! Davido for President? 😁
  • king bey May 8, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Better boyfriend..

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • jah rule May 8, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      what makes him so???

      Love this! 18
  • lauretta May 8, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    its good she is making her own name for herself…i guess dats why davido loves her crazy

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Nakoms May 8, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Young man’s got swag. Me thinks he will excel in any venture he puts his mind on.

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • Rosh May 8, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      No, he’ll wait for you. As if we need a crystal ball to predict that. ‘eye roll’

      Love this! 3
  • Adamazi May 8, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Congratulations Chioma

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • nnenne May 8, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Business at its best!
    Good luck.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Fizzy May 9, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I don’t like tatoos. Excessive tatoos makes the wearers look dirty and unkempt.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Joyce May 9, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Can you give Nigerians Assurance that you will lead well?

    Love this! 2 Reply
