Exclusive: Cee-C talks handling Social Media Negativity, harnessing her Potential after #BBNaija + a Special Message for BellaNaijarians!

23.05.2018

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Cee-C, who was recently made ambassador for House of Lunettes, had her campaign shoot today and trust BN to be present at the shoot, getting all the scoop for our BellaNaijarians!

While at the shoot, we caught up with former housemate as she shared what life has been like since leaving the house, how she deals with negative comments, which she says are a lot, how the house made her discover things about herself she didn’t know and a whole lot more.

See photos:

Ever confident and true to herself, here’s what Cee-C shared with us!

On life after the Big Brother Naija house:

On dealing with social media negativity:

On how the #BBNaija house helped her harness her potentials:

…A Special Message to BellaNaijarians

  • Louisa May 23, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Well, good for her.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • shun May 23, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Cee-c gradually taking toke’s spot….

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • ProudNigerian May 23, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Ceebabay ❤

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Lailatu May 23, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Weldone girl! You didn’t win but you are winning.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • I’m in love ooo *in Kizz Daniel’s voice* YEBAAAA May 24, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Cee C my Winner
    Cee C my Lover
    Cee C my Entertainer
    Cee C my Healer
    Cee C my Flower
    I’m obsessed ooo much homo
    PLENTY HOMO WITH GOOSEBUMPS
    I’m a woman in love
    Who do me this thing?
    Your lips baby girl chai I can only imagine
    You got that THING that makes people go crazy girl
    It’s either you accept it like me and try small small
    or you deny it and fight yourself like ….nvm
    You this small girl Cee C WETIN YOU GIVE ME?
    My body is doing me some kind
    HEY GOD! *in Nina’s voice*
    IN FACT let me go confess and repent
    Only Jesus can help me ooo

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Edmond May 24, 2018 at 1:05 am

    I love her so much.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Cmbo May 24, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Well Done baby girl

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ivie May 24, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Looking good , King Cee

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Tyan Faith Obinyan. May 25, 2018 at 2:07 am

    Cee-C, my winner, my bbnaja2018.I love u like love. Love u like each bursting day.

    Love this! 2 Reply
