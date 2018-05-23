BellaNaija

Hugh Grant is Getting Married!

23.05.2018

Anna Eberstein (L) and Hugh Grant attend London Film Critics’ Circle Awards 2018 at The Mayfair Hotel on January 28, 2018 in London, England.

Hugh Grant is set to marry Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein, The Sun reports.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star is reportedly marrying the 39-year-old, who is the mother of two of his children.

A photograph of the wedding banns has been posted in several newspapers, at the Kensington and Chelsea register offices near the couple’s home in west London.

Grant, 57, has four children in total, including two – Tabitha and Felix – with former partner Tinglan Hong.

Congrats to the couple!

Photo Credit: Dave J Hogan

2 Comments on Hugh Grant is Getting Married!
  • Anon May 23, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Hacked off Hugh. When he turned 50 he started releasing spunk anyhow. 🙂

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Bolaji May 23, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    he got it out of his system, now he can settle instead of marrying young like our men and piling on girlfriends!

    Love this! 7 Reply
