Passionate about Farming & want to avoid Stories that touch? Find Out how this User is maximizing Farmcrowdy

Everyone is talking about Agriculture but my own experience nearly sent me bankrupt. My farming experience almost killed me, but let me start from the beginning…

I have always wanted to venture into farming from an early age having grown up in the village with my grandmother, maybe it’s because I believe there is so much potential in the business, but every attempt at getting started and keeping up with it has been a serious pain.

First, I started out with Catfish farming and lost millions. Then I tried to grow maize on my village farm in Oka with my brother supervising, but I had plenty stories, the farm is too small, fire caught the plantations, brother, thieves have stolen the fertilizer, too much gist.

If that was all, it would have been good, in fact, recounting this story is so painful because I could have taken a shorter route and avoided all this headache in the first place.

The next thing I know everything started falling apart. Later, I discovered that I was planting maize at the wrong season and the fertilizer wasn’t in the right mix along with some dishonest people working for me. Yet, these people were making mouth like they are the experts, they have it all sorted out.

At the end of the day, I waited to harvest the remaining maize and prepare to sell. What no one tells you about agriculture is the wahala that is involved in selling when you harvest. We were many harvesting the same time and the price of everything I harvested crashed.

I vowed that this was the end and I’ll just focus on my day job then I will return to the farm when I retire. But thankfully, I was relaying this story to a good friend of mine who had a smile on his face while I was recounting this horror story.

My friend just shook his head and told me that he had already read a lot of similar stories online and that was why he took the safer and more guaranteed route.

He told me that he also had a maize farm and his farming has been nothing but smooth. He didn’t have to deal directly with farmers, because he didn’t have the time to train them, neither did he deal with labourers or selling the farm produce at the end of the farm cycle.

I almost fell off my chair…

So I checked further and discovered that my friend had invested in agriculture through a platform that took care of dealing directly with farmers. The farmers had hands-on training from dedicated farm specialists, they were given improved seed varieties and were always on-ground to monitor the farmers, from planting to harvest to getting buyers for the product that was harvested so that there is nothing like wasted harvest or the farmer can’t sell.

To say “I felt I had just been handed a hot EXPO to profitable farming in Nigeria” was an understatement. I was excited.

So, I invested the little money I had left from my misadventure and used it to sponsor farms on this online platform that allowed people become farmers without a farm. The platform is Farmcrowdy. Of course, I still did my research and I kept seeing nothing but good reviews, coupled with my friend’s testimonial, I just went ahead. Sat down, relaxed and waited for the harvest while getting all the farm updates on my dashboard. I went to their website www.farmcrowdy.com and got all the information and within 5 minutes I had invested in a farm.

They don’t know this but I was really happy when I received my returns after harvest 2 days before the due date. I have now since invested in their chicken, maize and rice farms. With returns from 12%-15%, I was excited about funding their farm projects because they make the farmers’ life better while I make money farming. Even if something happens on the farm, they have farm insurance with companies like Leadway Insurance and AXA Mansard to protect my money. This is just too good.

No wonder the Vice President of Nigeria – Prof. Yemi Osinbajo even spoke about them on Channels TV on May 1st describing Farmcrowdy as a fantastic and innovative idea that is changing how people farm in Nigeria.

My name is Nnaemeka Obinna and I am now a proud farmer because I farm on www.farmcrowdy.com

If you doubt me, ask someone around you what they say about Farmcrowdy, you will see thousands of Farmers like me using Farmcrowdy from Nigeria, the UK, the US and the UAE to sponsor small farmers in Nigeria today. In fact, see a recent video of what the Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said about Farmcrowdy.

God bless us oh!

