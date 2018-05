Most Beautiful in Nigeria 2014 Iheoma Nnadi had her white wedding ceremony with her love Super Eagles Striker Emmanuel Emenike today. The couple who already tied the knot a while back are blessed with a child.

They decided to celebrate their love with their friends and family today.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple lots of love and happiness together.

