New Mum Iheoma Nnadi can’t Get Enough of Baby L 💖

Iheoma Nnadi, MBGN 2014, who recently welcomed her second child with her husband Emmanuel Emenike, has shared a new photo with her baby.

Iheoma gushed about baby L and being spoilt by her husband after delivery.

She wrote;

I’m In constant awe of God’s endless show of love for my family, always showing up for us. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to my family. God bless you. Baby L is Adorbs! Can’t thank my husband enough y’all. I’m so spoilt, #Stay safe guys!

We’re so happy for her!