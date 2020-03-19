Connect with us

Sweet Spot

New Mum Iheoma Nnadi can't Get Enough of Baby L 💖

Sweet Spot Weddings

Loving all the Sweetness from Anita Adetoye & Emmanuel Ikubese's Wedding ❤️

Sweet Spot Weddings

Her Friend's Anniversary Dinner turned out to be her Proposal! Bisola & Larry's #BNBling #LBlovestory

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Tamar Braxton's Birthday & Her Boyfriend David Adefeso just Made it Extra Special ❤️

Sweet Spot Weddings

They Met at the University! Daniela & Angelo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Music Sweet Spot

Daddy Showkey is in the Running for Father of the Year

Sweet Spot

Bovi's daughter Elena gives Tips on how to Prevent the Coronavirus then She Does This 😂

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ordega Francisca gave her Mum the Perfect (almost) Mother's Day Gift - A House

Events Scoop Sweet Spot

#AMVCA7: These Couples made Our Hearts Melt ❤️

Sweet Spot

Emenike is Totally in Love with the Cute New Addition to his Family!

Sweet Spot

New Mum Iheoma Nnadi can’t Get Enough of Baby L 💖

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Iheoma Nnadi, MBGN 2014, who recently welcomed her second child with her husband Emmanuel Emenike, has shared a new photo with her baby.

Iheoma gushed about baby L and being spoilt by her husband after delivery.

She wrote;

I’m In constant awe of God’s endless show of love for my family, always showing up for us. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to my family. God bless you. Baby L is Adorbs!

Can’t thank my husband enough y’all. I’m so spoilt, #Stay safe guys!

We’re so happy for her!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

Advertisement
css.php