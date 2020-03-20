A Pianist & a Saxophonist are spreading Cheer Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine In Spain | Watch

Spain is among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people around the world. Spaniards have been living the reality of stringent state-mandated quarantines for over a week now.

With no bars, clubs, or social gatherings of any kind, some musicians have found ways to spread the joy and community that comes along with live music.

In Barcelona, pianist Alberto Gestoso made the most of his coronavirus quarantine situation by playing Celine Dion‘s “My Heart Will Go On” from his balcony.

The mini piano performance included a saxophonist from another balcony who played along while neighbors watched on. Cheers erupted from dozens of balconies as the song progressed, and even though the song was somber, it seemed to have lifted the spirits of all that watched along.

Check out the full performance below: