Connect with us

Sweet Spot

A Pianist & a Saxophonist are spreading Cheer Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine In Spain | Watch

Sweet Spot

New Mum Iheoma Nnadi can't Get Enough of Baby L 💖

Sweet Spot Weddings

Loving all the Sweetness from Anita Adetoye & Emmanuel Ikubese's Wedding ❤️

Sweet Spot Weddings

Her Friend's Anniversary Dinner turned out to be her Proposal! Bisola & Larry's #BNBling #LBlovestory

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Tamar Braxton's Birthday & Her Boyfriend David Adefeso just Made it Extra Special ❤️

Sweet Spot Weddings

They Met at the University! Daniela & Angelo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Music Sweet Spot

Daddy Showkey is in the Running for Father of the Year

Sweet Spot

Bovi's daughter Elena gives Tips on how to Prevent the Coronavirus then She Does This 😂

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ordega Francisca gave her Mum the Perfect (almost) Mother's Day Gift - A House

Events Scoop Sweet Spot

#AMVCA7: These Couples made Our Hearts Melt ❤️

Sweet Spot

A Pianist & a Saxophonist are spreading Cheer Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine In Spain | Watch

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Spain is among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people around the world. Spaniards have been living the reality of stringent state-mandated quarantines for over a week now.

With no bars, clubs, or social gatherings of any kind, some musicians have found ways to spread the joy and community that comes along with live music.

In Barcelona, pianist Alberto Gestoso made the most of his coronavirus quarantine situation by playing Celine Dion‘s “My Heart Will Go On” from his balcony.

The mini piano performance included a saxophonist from another balcony who played along while neighbors watched on. Cheers erupted from dozens of balconies as the song progressed, and even though the song was somber, it seemed to have lifted the spirits of all that watched along.

Check out the full performance below:

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

Advertisement
css.php