Sweet Spot
Loving all the Sweetness from Anita Adetoye & Emmanuel Ikubese’s Wedding ❤️
Celebrity makeup artist, Anita ‘Brows‘ Adetoye and Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese tied the knot on last wee and weekend have all the amazingness in pictures from that day in this feature.
The couple celebrated their love in the presence of their family and friends. Each moment of their day was truly special, from when they shared their vows, them rejoicing after the joining in church, to their first dance and so much more. You should look out for all their amazing special performances from Timi Dakolo and Preshstagram for their first dance. When it was time to party, Orezi, Sean Tizzle and Tiwa Savage took it a notch higher. It was truly the wedding of their dreams.
Their traditional engagement was super beautiful and was a true display of the Yoruba culture especially Ondo State as the couple were dressed in the Alari Asooke fabric beautifully designed by Traditions by Bimmms and of course, they didn’t neglect the culture of the groom from Delta. We have no doubt that you will be smiling at the end of the feature.
Just in case you missed their pre-wedding feature, introduction and their bridal shower, just click and play catch up. See their white wedding pictures here.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy and happiness.
Now to the reception.
View this post on Instagram
Twirl babe, twirl #BAE2020 #RoadtoBae2020
View this post on Instagram
Totally lost in your eyes #BAE2020 #RoadtoBae2020
View this post on Instagram
The moment #TimiDakolo serenaded the beautiful couple #BAE2020 #RoadtoBae2020
View this post on Instagram
Another moment to love with #Precious on the mic #BAE2020 #RoadtoBae2020
View this post on Instagram
I like the way you dance for me o 💃 and it was party time with #Orezi #BAE2020 #RoadtoBae2020
View this post on Instagram
Traditional Engagement
View this post on Instagram
A gorgeous smile to totally brighten up your day #roadtobae2020 #BAE2020
View this post on Instagram
#AnitaAdetoye and her beautiful #AsoEbiBella ladies.
View this post on Instagram
What wifey @anita.adetoye said: Yummy!! #RoadtoBae2020 #BAE2020
The second look of the day…
Final look for the day.
View this post on Instagram
All boo'd up and enjoying our moment
