Nigerians don’t respect people’s right to privacy – Health Minister on why Buhari travels Abroad for Treatment

Isaac Adewole, the country’s Minister of Health, has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari travels to the UK to see a doctor.
Speaking in a telephone interview with ThisDay, Adewole said the president is committed to improving the country’s health sector, and his wish to be treated out of the country is based solely on privacy.
Adewole used the case of the president’s son, Yusuf Buhari, as an example, saying that the president had insisted on having him treated in Nigeria despite people suggesting he be flown out. He said:
The same person who went abroad was the same person who said, let my son be managed in Nigeria. I was at the centre; people said let the boy be flown abroad. The president said no. All he asked was, ‘Can they manage him in Nigeria?’ I said, yes, and he said, ‘Go ahead.’
Speaking on why the Buhari chose to fly out of the country, Adewole said Nigerians are unable to handle information and do not respect doctor-patient relationship. He said:
You have forgotten that as our president, he is also an individual. Unfortunately, we still, as a country, we cannot handle information. The president’s son was operated; they said he was dead. You see, it is a strange country; and so, we do not respect people’s right to privacy and confidentiality. We also have no respect for doctor-patient relationship.
So are these reasons valid enough to justify a whole president shaming the health sector of his country by travelling to another country to receive medical treatment? How can a whole health minister come up with such nonsense!!
as in see someone’s daddy shaming himself , a whole minister of health. These people think that every single Nigerian is stupid
Not when he’s traveling on our dime, bro! Melanie Trump (who is not even an elected public office hiolder) just had surgery today for a kidney ailment and before she even got out of hospital, we knew all about it.
‘people’s right to privacy’? Buhari is the PRESIDENT, and citizens have the right to know if their leader is fit. Well, I don’t blame you Mr minister, you are only a messenger operating according to the instructions of your oga at the top. You need to chill on that ‘yusuf was treated in Nigeria’ story, I hope you know we aint stupid