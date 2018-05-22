Iyanya’s Cover Shoot for Man Magazine’s Latest Issue is Drool-Worthy 😍

Iyanya is the latest cover star for Man Magazine, a magazine aimed at profiling the sexiest men alive.

For the cover issue Iyanya is not shying away from harnessing the sexy energy he shows off on stage.

Check on it!

CREDIT;

Cover Personality @IYANYA

Photography: @taiwoadisa_ for @alasistudios

Creative/ Artistic Director @infoworldcharming

Creative assistant @honeyluvable @thefashionliterate

Editorial Editors @leazare and @lekeshades

Designer: @rogue_ng @sadicoflagos @ebosie

Hair; @highdtosin

Makeup @lekeshades,

Stylist @infoworldcharming

Cinematographer @ossyazoruche

Graphics @baelianbayomi @flwmedia

Project Coordinator/Pr @seyiitaylor

Powered by @scotshighlandandwhisky @amsantiagoroberts