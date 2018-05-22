Iyanya’s Cover Shoot for Man Magazine’s Latest Issue is Drool-Worthy 😍

Iyanya is the latest cover star for Man Magazine, a magazine aimed at profiling the sexiest men alive.
For the cover issue Iyanya is not shying away from harnessing the sexy energy he shows off on stage.
Check on it!
CREDIT;
Cover Personality @IYANYA
Photography: @taiwoadisa_ for @alasistudios
Creative/ Artistic Director @infoworldcharming
Creative assistant @honeyluvable @thefashionliterate
Editorial Editors @leazare and @lekeshades
Designer: @rogue_ng @sadicoflagos @ebosie
Hair; @highdtosin
Makeup @lekeshades,
Stylist @infoworldcharming
Cinematographer @ossyazoruche
Graphics @baelianbayomi @flwmedia
Project Coordinator/Pr @seyiitaylor
Powered by @scotshighlandandwhisky @amsantiagoroberts
No comments yet🤔🤔??? I’ll check back later
Really how tall/short is this guy? He looks like a midget or maybe its just the short arms. Nice photos but i don’t find him attractive
4ft 11.5