“Ladies, it’s okay that our bodies are not PERFECT after our babies are born” – Tia Mowry shares Very Relateable Mom Instance

In a recent Instagram post, actress and writer Tia Mowry showed a glimpse of the reality of being a mom. The yummy mummy gave birth to her second child almost two weeks ago and today shared a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter with the caption
No #katemiddleton here. 🤪 #teamnosleep #mom.
Tia who has always been an advocate of body positivity isn’t in any hurry to get her pre-baby body back — and she doesn’t think any woman should be either.
The 39-year-old opened up about her body earlier in the week and why it is okay to have bodies that are not perfect. She wrote:
This is MY #postpartum. Two weeks in. Do I still have a belly yes. I actually look like I’m 4 months pregnant and that is OKAY. I wanted to shine a light on how our society creates false expectations after a woman gives birth. Ladies, it’s okay that our bodies are not PERFECT after our babies are born. Give your self time. Go at your own pace. Don’t allow people to put a time limit on YOUR body. You’ve just accomplished a miracle! #Love yourself, love your new body, embrace it. It you want to make changes than that’s your desire and no one else’s. Ps, #moms freaking rock! #fashion
